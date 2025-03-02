Shedeur Sanders has 1-word reaction to Colorado standout's 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders had a one-word reaction to Colorado standout LaJohntay Wester’s 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday in Indianapolis. As Wester clocked a 4.46-second time on his second attempt, Sanders walked toward his former teammate and simply said:

"Cool"

The moment underscored the chemistry the two have built at Colorado, as Wester embraced the challenge of proving his versatility to NFL scouts.

Meanwhile, when addressing questions at the Combine, Wester exuded confidence despite competing in a crowded and talented wide receiver room during his time at Colorado.

“I told my dad, ‘I just found out, like, you don't have to be that guy to be that guy,’ and I was confident from the jump,” Wester said. “I knew what I signed up for, I knew what we had, knew we had Will [Sheppard] coming, Jimmy [Horn Jr.] there, Travis [Hunter], of course… but, I mean, I'm confident in my game, and I knew what I bring to the table.”

Wester acknowledged he might not be a high draft pick, but he wants to be a productive contributor early on:

“For this moment, for this level, no guarantee I'm going be drafted high or being able to be asked to come in, organization, and impact the game early,” Wester said. “I wanted to show the scouts and the league that I could be a role guy… still be productive and still be that guy.”

Both Horn Jr. and Wester recorded 4.46-second times in the 40-yard dash, solidifying their status as fast receivers in a draft class without a true speed outlier.

LaJohntay Wester’s draft stock rising after standout college career

After a productive college career at Florida Atlantic and Colorado, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is gaining momentum ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Projected to go between the third and sixth rounds, he might draw interest from multiple teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers may be a potential fit.

Wester showcased his consistency as a pass-catcher, finishing his collegiate career with standout numbers. In 2024, he hauled in 74 receptions for 931 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per catch with 10 touchdowns.

Wester's best statistical season came in 2023 when he recorded 108 receptions for 1,168 yards and eight scores.

Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Over five seasons, he totaled 326 receptions, 3,634 yards and 31 touchdowns, proving his ability to produce at a high level. Though primarily a receiver, he also contributed as a rusher, posting 213 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.

Beyond his offensive impact, Wester earned First-Team All-American honors and was named AAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023.

The WR's speed has helped elevate his draft stock, particularly after an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Wester is positioned as a valuable addition for teams seeking a dynamic weapon in their receiving corps.

