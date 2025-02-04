Shedeur Sanders has 1-word reaction to Myles Garrett's trade request as Cleveland fans flock in support of veteran star

Cleveland Browns fans are rallying behind defensive end Myles Garrett after his trade request on Monday morning. Hours later, about 20 fans gathered outside Huntington Bank Field, protesting the team's struggles and demanding changes.

Shedeur Sanders weighed in on the situation with a simple yet powerful response. Reacting to a video clip shared by Deion Sanders Jr., the Colorado QB tweeted:

"Legendary #wristup."

Longtime Browns fan and content creator Noah Schaefer organized the protest, encouraging fans to bring signs and voice their frustration. According to Cleveland, Schaefer said:

“Anybody out here making signs and voicing their displeasure is good enough.”

While Garrett’s trade request sparked the demonstration, the team's 3-14 record, high ticket prices and lack of organizational accountability added to the frustration. Schaefer acknowledged Garrett’s desire to compete for a Super Bowl, admitting:

“It’s a mix.”

Fans want action from the front office, whether through coaching changes or roster moves. With Cleveland in turmoil, Garrett's departure could be the tipping point for a franchise already on edge.

Myles Garrett requests trade: Star pass rusher seeks Super Bowl shot

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates - Source: Imagn

Myles Garrett has requested a trade, prioritizing a Super Bowl opportunity over his long-standing loyalty to the Cleveland Browns. While he acknowledged his love for Cleveland, he made it clear that his championship aspirations outweigh sentiment.

Garrett, the Browns defensive cornerstone for eight seasons, has endured six losing campaigns, including an 0-16 rookie year. Despite the team’s struggles, he has dominated individually, recording 14 sacks in 2024 — second-most in the league — and earning his fourth First-Team All-Pro nod in five years.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his five-year, $125 million, contract, with cap hits exceeding $19 million in 2025 and $20 million in 2026. While trades can’t be finalized until Mar. 12, 2025, negotiations can take place beforehand. Any team looking to acquire Garrett must be prepared to surrender significant draft capital and absorb a hefty financial commitment.

Cleveland fans, already frustrated with the franchise’s lack of success, now face the possible departure of their best player — one who has given everything to the team but sees his best chance at a ring elsewhere.

