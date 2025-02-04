Myles Garrett has been a rare success story for the Cleveland Browns – one of the best pass rushers in the NFL whose combination of size, strength, speed, agility and intelligence has helped him sack quarterback after quarterback. But with that organization collapsing to a new low, he wants out so that he can contend for a title.

In a statement issued to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year said:

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl."

ESPN's Marcus Spears has the perfect projected destination for him. On ESPN's "NFL Live" on Monday, the former Dallas Cowboys defensive end said the Washington Commanders should be his preferred trade partner:

"(They) should be on the phone right now trying to figure out how to get Myles Garrett to the DC area."

Tyler Brooke predicts Commanders' trade package for Myles Garrett

One writer who is on board with the "Myles Garrett to Washington DC" idea is The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke, who proposed two first-round picks (2025 and 2026) in exchange for the pass rusher. He wrote that their low $78-miillion cap and decently-sized pool of free agents will expedite their pursuit of him:

"Thanks to Jayden Daniels being on a rookie deal for the next few seasons, the Commanders have more financial flexibility than almost every NFL franchise... After making it to the NFC Championship (Game), they'll be incentivized to take some big swings this offseason to build a contender around their new franchise quarterback."

Further strengthening the notion is the fact that the team, despite its offensive improvements, sat near the bottom quarter defensively and lacks sure-fire dominators on that side of the ball, especially against the pass:

"The Commanders ranked 23rd in defensive DVOA, and only two players on the roster, Dante Fowler Jr. and Frankie Luvu, had more than five sacks this year," Brooke wrote. "Garrett would be an instant impact player to lead Washington's pass rush, opening up the rest of the defense for Dan Quinn."

Garrett has two years and $19.7 million left on the five-year, $125 extension that he signed in 2022. Any trade would raise his cap hit to $36.22 million.

