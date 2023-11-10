Shedeur Sanders' $350,000 worth Rolls Royce gets towed by CU parking police as strict campus policies create headaches for Colorado stars

Shedeur Sanders' and the Colorado Buffaloes' appear to be deteriorating in the last stretch of the regular season. To make matters worse, the quarterback's $350,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan was recently towed by the University of Colorado's campus police, who issued him a parking violation ticket.

Shedeur Sanders' car was clamped, and to get it out of the impound, the player had to pay several hundred dollars to the towing service.

Local authorities are doubling down on parking violations, imposing a series of strict rules and enforcing them. Other members of the Buffaloes roster have also been involved in parking violation incidents, with at least eight players ticketed.

Defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon Craig has paid almost $3K to the City of Boulder for 52 parking citations in a short period of time. Travis Hunter has also stated publicly that he is tired of paying parking fines.

Even Deion Sanders was ticketed for a parking violation days before the clash with Oregon in Week 4.

Shedeur Sanders 2023 season by the numbers

It's undeniable that Shedeur Sanders has a natural ability that allows him to rack up impressive numbers. He has 2,882 yards, with 24 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He has several things to work on with his mechanic, with an over-reliance on his upper body strength and erratic footwork leading to off-target passes.

However, his erratic footwork can be attributed to the lack of protection provided by his offensive line. He's been sacked 45 times this year, which makes him the most sacked signal-caller in the nation. Understandably, his footwork is sketchy if, at any moment, he needs to scramble outside the pocket.

Another flaw is that he hasn't been a productive rusher this year, with -80 yards, which, when combined with a shaky offensive line, creates a significant gap in Colorado's offensive potential.

What's left for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023?

With a record of 4-5, the Colorado Buffaloes season is still a huge improvement over the 2022 1-11 season. However, we are far removed from the early-season hype of the Buffs making the CFP. At the moment, even bowl eligibility seems far-fetched.

This Saturday, the Buffs face off against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats have three victories against ranked opponents, which is tied with Texas and Alabama for most victories against ranked opponents.

After that, the Buffaloes face the Washington State Cougars, who were ranked for long stretches of the season. They close the season against the No. 13 Utah Utes.