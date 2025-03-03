Shedeur Sanders’ attitude leaves high-ranking individuals of 2 NFL teams “unimpressed” after their meeting, reports Todd McShay

Shedeur Sanders doesn't appear to be doing too well in his team interviews as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. Sanders is one of the top-ranked prospects in the class and is expected to be selected early in April.

Sanders, along with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, are viewed as the top two signal-callers on the board, and it remains unclear who will be picked first. However, according to NFL insider Todd McShay, at least two NFL teams were "unimpressed" by Sanders after they met with him at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

The possibility that Sanders is purposely tanking his interviews with certain teams was also brought up.

"He spoke to two high-ranking individuals who work in personnel departments for two different teams in the top 10," Jeremy White read, via 'The Jeremy and Joe Show.' Each was present for their team's official meeting with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, both told me they came away unimpressed with his attitude. One of them said Sanders 'wasn't taking it all that seriously.'

"The other said Sanders didn't have a 'professional approach.' McShay said the sense he got was, they left feeling Sanders wasn't overly concerned with what they thought of him. He goes on to say that it could be a reflection of Sanders might be trying to orchestrate where he's going. Because his father, Deion Sanders, has said 'there's some places I don't want him to go.'"

Where will Shedeur Sanders end up after the 2025 NFL Draft?

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

There are plenty of teams who could potentially draft Shedeur Sanders early in the first round. The Tennessee Titans have been discussed as a possibility at first overall; however, the organization could also go a variety of different avenues with their selection. Cleveland at second overall is a promising landing spot, given the franchise is in desperate need of a signal-caller and is reportedly planning to move on from Deshaun Watson.

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are also other teams that need a QB. However, given that Cam Ward is also an option, the team's preferences for QB could differ between the two, making it nearly impossible to predict who will land where. Wherever these two QBs land will likely be the biggest story of the draft.

