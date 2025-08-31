  • home icon
  College Football
  Shedeur Sanders calls for major intervention after Coach Prime and Colorado's devastating loss to Georgia Tech

By Maliha
Modified Aug 31, 2025 06:00 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn

It has been a tough stretch for Deion Sanders and his family. Coach Prime’s Colorado opened the 2025 season with a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech on Friday.

At the same time, Sanders’ son Shilo faced a major setback in his NFL journey. Just days after being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was also left off their practice squad and received a fine from the league for punching Zach Davidson. With no team picking him up for a practice squad spot, his professional future remains uncertain.

Shedeur stepped into a leadership role within the family. In a message shared on Instagram by older brother Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur encouraged his family members in their group chat, writing:

“As SANDERS MEN we have to regroup.”
Meanwhile, Shedeur hasn’t had it easy either. After sliding in the draft, he landed in Cleveland with hopes of proving himself. The Browns did keep him on their loaded roster, but it was only as the third-string quarterback.

Some outspoken voices, including Skip Bayless, suggested Shedeur's limited opportunities were part of a larger bias against Coach Prime’s son.

However, by getting meaningful reps against the Browns’ first-team defense, Shedeur has the chance to prove his talent and move up the depth chart.

Coach Prime faces criticism for late-game timeout decisions in loss to Georgia Tech

In Colorado’s loss against Georgia Tech, the Buffaloes had a real opportunity to push for a game-tying touchdown with two timeouts still available.

However, Coach Prime chose not to use them, and the drive stalled at midfield with an incomplete pass, which frustrated many Colorado fans. ESPN analyst Dusty Dvoracek described the sequence as “poor clock management.”

After the game, Sanders defended his decision.

"I think we got out of bounds a couple times," Sanders said (via Fox College Football). "So we didn't have to take them. So we—that's what transpired. We got out of bounds I think on both sidelines."

Coach Prime's squad will look to rebound in Week 2 when they host Delaware on Sep. 6.

