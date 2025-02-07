Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime turn heads at NFL Honors Red Carpet with dapper all-black outfits

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders arrived in New Orleans with Coach Prime to attend the 2025 NFL Honors. Shedeur is projected to be a top first-round pick in the NFL draft in April alongside Miami QB Cam Ward. But before making his professional debut, Shedeur got a taste of what it feels like witnessing an NFL awards show.

Both Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders became the center of attention on arriving at the NFL Honors red carpet. The father-son duo were dressed sharply in matching all-black suits. You can check out their red carpet moment below.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur had a decent two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes. After a 4-8 debut campaign in 2023, he helped the program to a 9-4 year in the Big 12 in 2024. The quarterback was honored with the 2024 Johhny Unitas Golden Arm Award, recording 4,314 yards and 37 TDs passing during his final collegiate campaign.

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders also shared a moment with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the red carpet. Coach Prime was linked to potentially joining the Cowboys as their new coach before they hired Brian Schottengheimer.

Expand Tweet

In the aforementioned video, Jerry Jones could be seen talking with Shedeur before calling Coach Prime into the picture. The duo embraced each other, showcasing their bond. Deion Sanders had played for the Dallas Cowboys when they won Super Bowl XXX.

Shedeur Sanders reveals what he's looking forward from his NFL career

During the red carpet interview, the Colorado QB was questioned about his expectations from his upcoming professional career in the NFL.

Shedeur said that he's looking forward to the challenge after making a name for himself at the collegiate level.

"Just the challenge, the excitement," Shedeur said. "We established ourselves at Jackson State. We did it at Colorado. So that now, you know, it's time to do it in the league." (TS-1:25 onwards)

Expand Tweet

For Shedeur Sanders, this week was special, as he also celebrated his birthday on Friday right after the NFL Honors event. The quarterback, who turned 23, had just one wish in mind.

"My birthday wish? I need my Colorado players to get draft," Shedeur said while blowing out the candles.

Shedeur Sanders' brother and Colorado safety Shilo is also a part of this year's draft along with 2024 Heisman champ Travis Hunter. Both Shedeur and Hunter are projected to be top first-round picks. According to NFL Draft Buzz, the rest of the Colorado players are ranked outside the top 224 picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place