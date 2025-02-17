Shedeur Sanders finally opens up whether he has one "special woman in his life"

Shedeur Sanders isn’t rushing into romance. When asked if he has a special woman in his life, the former Colorado quarterback didn’t hesitate. The video, shared Sunday on Instagram, featured Sanders opening up about family, football and personal pet peeves.

Ad

Host Darius Sanders put Shedeur on the spot with a fan’s question:

“Does Shedeur have a special woman in his life?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur, during a Q&A session on the "2Legendary" podcast, said:

"Yes, I have my mom [Pilar Sanders]."

Ad

Trending

The projected top-10 NFL draft pick, born Feb. 7, 2002, in Tyler, Texas, to Deion and Pilar Sanders, also has other key women in his life—his sisters, Shelomi and Deiondra Sanders.

The conversation took a humorous turn when the hosts asked about "icks." A co-presenter teased Shedeur about his hairline, but he flipped the script, revealing his biggest annoyance: snoring. He recalled a time when his father, Deion Sanders, made him share a hotel room.

Ad

“A couple years ago, he made me share a room with him,” Shedeur said. “Like it was two queen beds and stuff. I'm like, I know I'm never going to stay with him ever again. And since that day, I never stay with him. I don't even stay in the same hotel as him.”

Ad

Beyond family chatter, last week was especially meaningful for Shedeur. He celebrated his 23rd birthday in New Orleans while attending a Celebrity Flag Football game leading up to Super Bowl LIX.

Shedeur Sanders won't be No. 1 pick, says NFL coach

Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to walk onto the field - Source: Imagn

An NFC South coach told ESPN’s Katherine Terrell that Shedeur Sanders “is not going” to be the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

"Who's the best quarterback? Shedeur's not going No. 1," the coach said.

Weak QB class:

Scouts view the 2025 quarterback class as underwhelming, raising doubts about Sanders' draft stock.

Shedeur Sanders’ durability concern:

Sacked 94 times over two seasons—15 more than any other FBS quarterback—Sanders struggles with holding the ball too long, a red flag for NFL teams.

Titans' options at No. 1:

The Tennessee Titans, who hold the top pick, could bypass quarterbacks altogether. Instead, they might opt for a short-term veteran or draft a blue-chip talent like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

Ad

The scouting combine kicks off Feb. 27, providing teams a closer look at top prospects.

Also Read: Coach Prime issues 3 word reaction to Shedeur Sanders teaming up with Deion Sanders Jr. for his newest release

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place