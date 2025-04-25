Shedeur Sanders flexes father’s “new contract” with Colorado as Coach Prime admires son before NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders had a different draft night from what he was expecting on Thursday. Sanders was projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft for most of the offseason. However, there was talk in the weeks ahead of the draft that he could slip into the back half of the first round. Things turned out much worse than almost anyone expected.

Not only did Shedeur Sanders not go in the top five, but he fell out of the first round of the draft completely. Fortunately for Sanders, he did not need to wait awkwardly in the draft green room for his name to be called because he was at a private draft party in Colorado.

The draft party in Colorado was captured on video by 'Well Off Media' and posted on YouTube on Friday morning. At the party, Shedeur Sanders was in good spirits before the draft started. A clip early in the video showed him talking to Deion Sanders about his outfit and how he knew he could buy his new clothes and chains because of Coach Prime's new contract at Colorado (Starts at 2:45).

"If you need some inspiration, you know I got you. Hey, I got it because I know he got his new contract."

Coach Prime joked in response before giving Shedeur a compliment.

"I don't know what you're talking about. You look good son."

Deion Sanders signed a new contract extension with the Colorado Buffaloes at the end of March. It is worth $54 million and will keep him as the Buffaloes' head coach until the end of the 2029 season.

What teams are likely to draft Shedeur Sanders in day two of the 2025 NFL draft?

Shedeur Sanders was not taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, there is still a good chance he will be taken early in the second round. The Cleveland Browns are the most likely team to take him.

The Browns were rumored to be interested in Sanders with the second pick of the draft, but they ultimately traded back and took Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. However, they still have a chance to take him because they have two of the first four picks in the second round.

The Las Vegas Raiders could also be interested in Sanders with the fifth pick in the second round, as could the Saints with the eighth pick.

