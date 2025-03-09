Shedeur Sanders flexes his throwing skills while gearing up for Colorado football's 2025 Pro Day 

Shedeur Sanders decided to forego the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Instead of participating in the workouts and drills, he utilized his time in Indianapolis to meet with teams and hold interviews. This has partly led to the quarterback's draft stock falling in the past few days, and some draft experts even project him to be a late-to-mid first-round pick instead of going in the top three.

Ad

However, Shedeur Sanders has one more opportunity to prove his skills and prove his critics and haters wrong - Colorado's Pro Day later this month. On Sunday, Coach Prime's sons shared a post on social media.

In an Instagram story, Shedeur Sanders showed off his preparations for his upcoming Pro Day. He engages in various passing drills, flaunting his arm accuracy and strength. The quarterback also makes a few impressive deep passes down the field, boasting the range he carries in his game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders had a decent final collegiate campaign. He led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 season and an Alamo Bowl appearance, which they lost to the BYU Cougars.

Shedeur Sanders finished the season with 4,134 yards and 37 TDs. He also recorded an impressive 74% pass completion rate and threw just 10 interceptions. He was honored with the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contributions.

Initially, Sanders was projected as a top-three pick in the draft, with many experts believing he could go first overall to the Titans, although Cam Ward has been the consensus favorite to go at No. 1. However, his decision to forego the combine and concerns about his attitude have caused his draft stock to take a hit.

Ad

Former 3x Super Bowl champion shares perspective on Shedeur Sanders' criticism

Reports indicated that the Colorado quarterback was called 'arrogant' and 'entitled' by a few teams for his decision to not participate in the draft. Former three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth shared his take on the negative narrative surrounding Shedeur and its impact on his draft stock.

On the "Breakfast Ball" show on FS1, Schlereth broke down Shedeur Sanders' college tape and dubbed him as a first-round talent. He then talked about how an NFL team is potentially making a clever play to make the quarterback's draft stock fall because he sees his value. They then do not have to trade up to get him in this year's draft.

Ad

"Accurate all the time. He is a good quarterback," Schlereth said. "I think he's a first-round talent. He throws with accuracy. His feet are always on time. His ball is on time. This is a guy that understands offense, more importantly, he understands defense and defensive coverage.

"So you can sit there in the NFL, and this happens all the time. Teams that love you will talk smack about you and hope that you've in hopes that you fall to them."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite the criticism, Shedeur Sanders will likely be among the first picks in this year's draft. There are several QB-needy teams this season and it seems likely one of them will take a punt on Sanders as a potential franchise quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place