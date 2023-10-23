Shedeur Sanders' gf Storm Reid unveils a dapper look, switching sides with Caleb Williams' USC

While Colorado is on a bye week, the girlfriend of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Storm Reid, has appeared in a different team's color. Reid has been a keen supporter of the Buffaloes this season as her boyfriend continues showing impressive talent in leading their offense.

In an Instagram story posted on Saturday, Storm Reid shared a selfie she took while on a road walk, appearing in blue jeans and a USC-themed sleeveless athletic jersey. Reid, who became popular at a young age, obviously has the University at heart and supports the Trojans.

This is apparent because the young star actress is currently a University of Southern California student. Reid enrolled at the school in the fall of 2021 and is currently in her junior year studying Dramatic Arts with a minor in African-American studies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Instagram Story

Storm Reid’s life at USC campus as a star actress

Storm Reid wanted to become an actress from a young age. When she was nine, she and her family relocated to Los Angeles to support her pursuit of an acting career. This has turned out to be a success, as Reid has acted in movies like "12 Years a Slave" and "A Wrinkle in Time."

However, her stardom has denied her some freedom she could have had, especially now that she's at USC. While she's grateful for her opportunities, Reid wants the freedom and experiences the average person enjoys.

"I was feeling very fulfilled as a young person that was working but not necessarily as a young person experiencing young-people things," Reid told PEOPLE in January this year. "I get to experience things that people will never get to experience in their lifetime, which I'm cognizant of and I'm very grateful for.

"But I do want to go to the football games, I do want to go to the parties, I do want to just go hang out with my friends and walk around campus at 3 a.m. sometimes."

Relationship with Shedeur Sanders

Storm Reid has been in a romantic relationship with Shedeur Sanders for a while. The exact time Storm and Shedeur started their relationship is unclear. The couple don't have many photos together on social media like the usual young lovebirds.

However, she did share an Instagram carousel in September 2022 featuring her trip to Jackson State's game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which included a photo with Sanders. The pair has been seen supporting each other in various endeavors since then.