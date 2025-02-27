Shedeur Sanders gives a crystal clear response to why he prefers the Cleveland Browns when he plays Madden

By Cole Shelton
Modified Feb 27, 2025 16:06 GMT
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders gives a crystal clear response to why he prefers the Cleveland Browns when he plays Madden - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders caused a stir ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft when he revealed he plays as the Cleveland Browns in Madden. Many thought that was a hint that he wanted to play for the Browns in the near future.

"I like how they move around on there," Sanders said on Well Off Media earlier this month. "I like the setup."

Sanders went in-depth on what he likes about the Browns when he plays Madden. Speaking on his 2Legendary Podcast, Sanders said:

"Cause they got a good skillset on there."
youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

It's a clear answer from Sanders as he just likes how Cleveland's roster is on the game and finds success using them. However, many believe that Sanders is alluding to wanting to play for the Browns by saying he likes using them on Madden.

Cleveland Browns coach heaps praise on Shedeur Sanders

The Browns could use their first-round pick to select a quarterback as the future of Deshaun Watson is up in the air.

The top two quarterbacks in the draft are Sanders and Cam Ward. Ahead of the draft, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski praised Shedeur Sanders.

“Shedeur is a very impressive young man who was raised the right way,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland19. “Obviously, he is a heck of a football player—that’s evident on tape—but I was really impressed with the person.
“I think he has a great resource in his dad when it comes to understanding what it takes to be a great pro. You know, he played for Pat Shurmur at Colorado—Pat being a longtime NFL coach—so he understands as well. I think he’s taking advantage of those people close to him.”
Stefanski also praised Ward but it's clear the Browns head coach likes what he sees from Sanders heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards while throwing for 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Buffaloes last season.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Krutik Jain
