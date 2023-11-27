Shedeur Sanders injury update: Deion Sanders Jr. provides latest news on Colorado QB's medical setback 

Deion Sanders Jr. has provided an update on his brother and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his injury. Sanders didn't play on Saturday in the Buffaloes' final game of the season due to an unspecified injury. Instead, true freshman Ryan Staub started against the Utes, as the Buffs lost 23-17.

Sanders left the Week 12 matchup against Washington State after feeling numbness in his hands and then an ankle injury.

Now, a Deion Sanders Jr.'s vlog revealed that Shedeur Sanders has a fracture in his back, which led to numbness in his hands and not being able to grip the ball.

The Well Off Media blog shared the injury update at 4:50:

"He had some numbness in his hand and couldn't really grip the ball," CU coach Deion Sanders said two weeks ago. "But then that second hit, he just got rolled up on. We decided not to send him back out."

With Sanders not playing against Utah, Staub showed some flashes as he went 17 for 24 for 194 yards and a touchdown.

“He refocused and recalibrated himself,” coach Deion Sanders said of Staub’s performance after the early fumble. “You have no idea the leaps and bounds that he’s made because I’ve been there every day at practice. It was phenomenal.”

However, even though Staub played well, the Colorado Buffaloes lost against Utah to finish the year 4-8 after starting 3-0.

Shedeur Sanders 2023 season

Shedeur Sanders, like the Colorado Buffaloes, had a very up-and-down season.

Sanders was among the Heisman Trophy favorites after the first three weeks, but his play also went down after the Buffaloes went on a losing streak.

Shedeur Sanders finished the season going 298 for 430 for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. As of right now, it's uncertain if Sanders will return to Colorado next season or go to the NFL.

But, even if Sanders isn't his starting quarterback, coach Deion Sanders has confidence the Buffaloes will only do better next season.

“We getting ready to start cookin’,” Sanders said afterward. “We getting ready to start go pick up that grocery and make sure we do it right. You know what we need. Everybody know what we need. You know dern well what we need, so we gonna get it.”

But if Sanders does return to school next year, it will be a big boost to the Buffaloes' offense.