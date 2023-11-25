Week 13 College football injury report: Latest on Shedeur Sanders, Grayson McCall, and more

Week 13 is the final week of regular season games, but the injury report is piling up. There are some notable players on the Week 13 college football injury report. Let's take a look at each player here and discuss the latest updates.

Payton Thorne

Auburn QB Payton Thorne has played well in his first season since transferring from Michigan State. However, he was seen this week with a walking boot on his right foot and has been listed as questionable.

There has been no update, but Thorne did not really provide much of an insight on his injury when asked during the week.

"I'm not going to talk about injuries... but I'm feeling alright," he said.

The Auburn Tigers finish the regular season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 13 and are eligible for a bowl game.

Grayson McCall

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall has been out for the last month after suffering a concussion late in a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

In a Zoom interview, Coastal Carolina coach Tim Beck stated McCall has not been cleared to play and is listed as doubtful on the injury report this week against the James Madison Dukes.

Shedeur Sanders

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders left last week's game against the Washington State Cougars with numbness in his hand and was held out for the game for precautionary measures. Coach Deion Sanders said during his media availability this week that Shedeur is questionable to play today in the season finale.

Riley Leonard

Duke QB Riley Leonard has not played in a month due to a toe injury. It seems like he is not going to be able to play in the regular season finale against Pittsburgh, as there has been no update on his status.

Hudson Card

Junior QB Hudson Card missed last week with an undisclosed injury for the first time this season. When speaking to the media on Monday, coach Ryan Walters said both Card and outside linebacker Nic Scourton should be expected to play in this game.

"I would anticipate both of them beng available, which is awesome. We need them." H/t Boiler Upload

Card has played decently well this season as he is 194-of-331 (58.6 completion percentage) for 2,112 yards with 12 touchdowns to eight interceptions.