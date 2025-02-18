Shedeur Sanders looks to add another Rolls Royce to his collection as he goes car shopping in Vegas

Shedeur Sanders looks to be enjoying his offseason ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The top-ranked quarterback prospect is currently in Las Vegas and appears to be car shopping. Sanders' brother, Deion Sanders Jr., recently vlogged their Vegas trip for his YouTube channel - Well Off Media.

During the vlog, Shedeur Sanders can be seen shopping for a new Rolls Royce car and speaking with the salesman about his color specifications for the car. The QB is already the owner of a Rolls Royce Cullinan. He also owns a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Shedeur Sanders prepares for 2025 NFL Draft

These next few weeks are going to be jam-packed for Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is the top signal-caller on many draft analysts' boards. Yet, there are some analysts who are split on who will be off the board first between Sanders and former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

In his senior campaign, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On draft night, one of the NFL franchises could be looking to swipe up Sanders and make him the face of their organization. There are quite a few quarterback-needy teams with early first-round picks.

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders are all teams that could draft a QB with their first-round pick. Sanders could be a viable option for any of those organizations.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

There were rumors that Sanders's father, Deion Sanders could reunite with his sons at the NFL level. But these rumors did not come to fruition and Coach Prime is continuing with the Buffaloes.

The NFL legend will however be without the services of his 2024 QB and his Heisman Trophy-winning dual-threat player Travis Hunter for his upcoming college football campaign. The new-look Buffaloes will be a team many across the nation have their eyes on as Coach Prime continues to lead the program.

Meanwhile, the 2025 NFL Draft will be held at Lambeau Feild in Green Bay, Wisconsin from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

