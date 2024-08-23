Shedeur Sanders cars: List of luxurious rides owned by $4.8 million NIL-valued Colorado QB in 2024

Shedeur Sanders is one of the hottest topics in college football, boasting a $4.8 million NIL valuation. Apart from mesmerizing with skills on the gridiron, the 22-year-old Colorado quarterback has turned heads with his collection of luxury cars.

Deion Sanders’s son has an impressive list of vehicles in his possession that any car enthusiast would envy. The Rolls Royce Cullinan, which made it to the headlines for parking violations, is among his most prized assets.

However, that's just the tip of the iceberg. The QB has an array of high-end rides to watch out for. Let’s look at the Shedeur Sanders car collection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur Sanders car collection

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Trending

The crown jewel of Shedeur’s car collection is the Rolls Royce Cullinan, which cost him $350,000. This luxury SUV is the first from the iconic brand to feature all-wheel drive. Coach Prime tried his best to persuade his son away from buying, even taking help from the GOAT – Tom Brady, but to no avail.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The Colorado QB has not one but two Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600s in his collection. One is a side-effect of his NIL deal with the German carmaker and the other came through his earnings.

This vehicle is a blend of high-end comfort and cutting-edge technology. Deion Sanders was among the first to enjoy a ride in one of these Maybachs.

2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Shedeur Sanders’ 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat wins the race when it comes to raw power among all his cars. The $80,000 beastly SUV has a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine that produces 710 horsepower. Its 0-60 mph time is a mere 3.5 seconds, making it one of the fastest SUVs on the market.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Shedeur also has a classic American sports car in his collection. The Corvette adds both style and performance to his collection. It has a 6.2-liter V8 engine under the hood, delivering 490 horsepower. The Stingray is a $60,000 machine that is as fast as it is iconic.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is the latest addition to Shedeur’s car collection and the first Cybertruck in Colorado. This beast by Elon Musk's company has 845 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of just 2.6 seconds. This swanky automobile is priced at $110,000.

As seen in the Well Off Media YouTube video, the Cybertruck is perfect for Shedeur Sanders as he roams the streets of Boulder in style.

Lamborghini Urus

The Colorado QB proudly flaunted his customized Lamborghini Urus on Instagram in February. The supercar set Shedeur back a cool $250,000, but that’s nothing in front of his growing NIL portfolio. The Urus has a powerful V8 engine, all-wheel drive and cutting-edge tech, blending luxury with performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place