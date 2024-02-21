$4.8 million NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders shows off newly decked up Lamborghini Urus worth $250,000 via latest IG post

Shedeur Sanders took to Instagram on Monday to show off his newly decked up Lamborghini Urus. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback recently got his hands on the luxury car, reportedly worth $250,000, and took it to a local auto wash studio to spruce it up real good.

Shedeur has quite a few cars in his collection and can be termed an automobile aficionado. While Urus isn't the most expensive car he owns, it sure has his attention at the moment. The college football star let fans take a peek at the glossy finish that a wash gave the car.

Here is a snippet of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ Lamborghini Urus truck after a thorough wash and detailing in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion Sanders' son did not forget to credit the studio that did all the work on his prized possession. He tagged Gloss Wash, an auto wash and detailing studio based in Boulder. The studio also shared a detailed video of their work and thanked the QB for keeping it local.

“It’s always a great day when a Lambo rolls in. Especially when it's owned by Shedeur Sanders. Thanks for keeping it local my friend,” Gloss Wash stated in the caption.

The $4.8 million NIL-worth star had first hinted at getting a new Urus last month when he was seen partnering up with ‘Advance Industries,’ for a custom wrap on the car. He didn't reveal which car it was at that time and instead asked the fans to guess, which they did quite expertly.

Deion Sanders' reaction on Shedeur getting a Lamborghini

When Shedeur drove home with his new Lamborghini truck late last month, he was greeted by his brother Deion Jr. with an instant comparison between the new car and their dad’s Lambo. Bucky reckoned it looked different from the one Coach Prime owned, but the QB reminded him that it was, in fact, the S model.

Deion Sanders checked out the new car and instantly rebuffed his sons, saying that a Lambo was a Lambo. He also did not seem to like the color that Shedeur chose for it.

“The only difference is one is gray and one is black and he is no better thinking gray cause we always drive black. He wanna branch off,” Coach Prime mischievously declared.

Apart from the Urus, the Colorado star owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan, two Mercedes Maybach GLS 600s, a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

