Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. are enjoying their lives during the college football offseason. Sanders Jr. recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel "Well Off Media," chatting with a few NFL greats.

Over a video conference, Shedeur can be seen talking to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam (Pac-Man) Jones, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, Gillie, Charlo and Deion Jr.

Enjoying the friendly banter between Gillie and Pac-Man, Brown out of nowhere said:

"Shedeur got the money"

"I'm gonna rob Shedeur bro," said Pac-Man Jones in reply.

Even though the quality of the video conference was far from ideal, the gang seemed to be having fun.

Shedeur Sanders opens up on strict upbringing by Coach Prime

The Buffaloes quarterback recently offered insights into his upbringing, mentioning that he and his siblings didn’t have it easy. Shedeur threw light on the challenges and unique experiences in an interview on Cam Newton’s “4th & 1” podcast.

Addressing the weight of Coach Prime's legacy, the QB acknowledged growing up in a lavish 25,000-square-foot house with amenities like a football field, arcade, and basketball court. However, Deion Sanders decided to move to a more modest setting across town as a humbling experience for his kids to instill a "dog mentality."

Living in a big house for most of his life, the 22-year-old said that the move allowed him to understand the importance of humility and grit. Shedeur said that he did not attend fancy private schools, opting for charter schools with limited funding instead, fostering a sense of equality and a "we're all the same" mindset.

