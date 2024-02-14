In the last week, the eyes of the sporting world were on Las Vegas, as the city played host to Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Throughout the weekend, many stars of both the NFL and college football showed their faces in Sin City.

As with all big and glamorous events, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders were in Vegas.

But before heading to Nevada, Deion told his sons an important rule.

Sanders appeared on “Young Money Radio” hosted by rapper Lil Wayne. Wayne spoke about the phrase “What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas.”

“That's why I always say there's a whole nother meaning 'what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas' because what happens in Vegas, if it's not the right thing happening, you know the more Gs and gangs are gonna make sure you stay in.” (2:47)

Deion replied:

“That's why, you know, what I told my sons because the whole family here. I said, 'Guys, make sure you look everybody in the eye, shake their hands. Yes, sir. No, sir. Yeah, because you don't know who's who.'” (2:58)

Deion Sanders is concerned about gangs in Vegas

Sanders appears concerned about the violence and gangs around Vegas and hopes that his sons do not fall foul of them.

To do this, according to Sanders, the boys had to “look everyone in the eye, shake their hands” and be polite and courteous with everyone they met, as they did not know “who's who.”

Sanders has a reason to be concerned. Gang violence is a terrible and tragic thing that affects many cities, and Las Vegas is not immune to this.

With millions of people descending on Vegas for the Super Bowl, it was the perfect environment for criminals, for everyone from pickpockets to gang members, to attempt to exploit unsuspecting members of the public.

But, as Sanders said to his boys, the best way to not have to worry about them is to treat everyone with the same level of respect and by looking everyone you meet in the eye.

The 2024 season for Sanders and Colorado

Away from gangs, Sanders will also be focusing on the Buffaloes 2024 season.

Colorado will be hoping to improve on their 4-8 season. The season started well with a victory over TCU, but after a few weeks, Sanders and the Buffaloes struggled.

But this season, the opposition will be different. This will be their first season in the Big 12, after leaving the PAC 12, where they mostly struggled.

Sanders will need his sons, quarterback Shedeur and safety Shilo Sanders, to be playing at the top of their game all season long to help Colorado improve on a 4-win season and to give themselves the best chances to become top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

