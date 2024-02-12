Deion Sanders reveals his dream performer for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show: "I fully expect Lil Wayne to be a part of it in 2025"

Deion Sanders wants to see rapper Lil Wayne perform at the Super Bowl LIX next year. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach took to X to make his choice clear for the fans.

The Super Bowl halftime show is a coveted event that has become a tradition since the 1990s. Artists like Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Eminem and Snoop Dogg have all graced the occasion. For next season, Coach Prime wants to see the ‘Lollipop’ singer on stage in New Orleans.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders requested from the NFL for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

“NFL I fully expect Lil Wayne to be a part of the Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans. Thank u in advance. Much Love, Coach Prime,” Sanders wrote in a tweet.

Usher performed before the packed crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in Super Bowl LVIII. Last season, it was Rihanna who performed at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Amid Deion Sanders' Lil Wayne suggestion, an ensemble of performers lit up the Super Bowl LVIII stage

An ensemble of performers at the Allegiant Stadium lit up the atmosphere of the already electric Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The pregame performers included the likes of Post Malone and Andra Day.

Reba McEntire mesmerized the fans with her singing of the ‘Star Spangled Banner'. At the halftime, Usher took the stage for the Halftime Show that also featured Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and more.

Taylor Swift was in the stands for the entirety of the event as the Kansas City Chiefs lifted their third Super Bowl title in the last five seasons. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, winning 25-22.

