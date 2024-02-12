National championship vs Super Bowl halftime show: Top performances, ticket sales, audience record and more

With the Super Bowl happening tonight, comparing it with the national championship game is something we can do to understand the spectacle of both games. How do things compare for the NFL's Super Bowl and the NCAA's national championship game regarding everything outside the field?

Also Read: CFP national championship attendance: How many fans attended the Michigan vs Washington game?

Top performers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Super Bowl

The Super Bowl has been one of the most prominent events in the world yearly, and the halftime show has some impressive moments. Top superstars such as Beyonce, Prince, Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen have performed in the halftime show. It's difficult for college football's biggest game to match that star power.

National championship

Unlike the Super Bowl halftime show, the national championship doesn't have a superstar performer. Instead, its halftime show features the marching band for each school performing for the final time of the football season.

Ticket sales

Both games are on two completely different levels for ticket sales. But the one similarity is that the championship game is played on a neutral site, so tickets are a bit more challenging to come by. For college, each team in the game is given 20,000 tickets to sell, and the rest is available for public consumption.

The Super Bowl is an entirely different beast as its tickets are put on sale and are one of the most expensive tickets to obtain. This game has dominated the media attention for a while and has better ticket sales annually.

Audience record

Both games have shown the ability to fill the stadium for their game, but the record of people attending a game shows a difference. The 2011 Super Bowl saw 103,219 people in attendance, while the 2014 national championship game saw 85.788 people attend the game in AT&T Stadium.

Regarding television, there is no competition, as the Super Bowl is the mecca of sports. Meanwhile, the national championship is aired on a Monday night and has a fraction of the eyeballs that the Super Bowl gets.

Also Read: 2025 CFP National Championship odds: Top 5 teams favored to win in 12-team playoff format ft. Alabama