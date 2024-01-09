CFP national championship attendance: How many fans attended the Michigan vs Washington game?

The CFP national championship game has ended, and a new champion has emerged. The Michigan Wolverines have won against the Washington Huskies by a score of 34-13. The attendance figure for the game held at NRG Stadium has been announced, and it is slightly higher than that of last year's national championship game.

NRG Stadium itself announced the attendance of 72,808 for the College Football Playoff national championship game. That makes this game the third-lowest live attendance for a championship game in the College Football Playoff era in a non-COVID season, ahead of last year (72,628) and 2021 (68,311).

However, there is a trend of growth, as each year since the global pandemic shut everything down, the attendance figure has increased.

This game was one for the ages as we saw two undefeated teams face off, potentially the final college football game for coach Jim Harbaugh.

What are the factors in the CFP national championship game attendance figure?

There are a lot of factors to consider when discussing the attendance figure for a neutral-site championship game like the college football national championship.

The most obvious one is the fact that we do not know the teams that will be competing until a week before the actual game. That means that with tickets already being sold, there is the possibility that your favorite team is not playing, so why even bother to show up?

The next factor for the attendance figure is the capacity of the stadium. Each building has a certain maximum capacity that they are allowed to hold, and that could limit the number of fans that can be inside the stadium itself. That gives you a ceiling of what the total attendance can be, and that differs depending on the stadium the national championship game is played at.

The final significant factor for this game, specifically, was the weather. Houston, Texas, was dealing with a tornado warning early in the day and downpours of rain before kickoff.

It got so bad that instead of holding the tailgating event in the parking lot, NRG Stadium asked attendees to come inside. You may be wondering how this affects attendance, but if a natural disaster is imminent, some individuals may not feel comfortable attending a game or even leaving their house.

