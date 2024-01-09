Why is the NRG Stadium roof leaking before the CFP national championship game? 

The College Football Playoff national championship game is going to be interesting on Monday night, but there is a leak from the NRG Stadium roof. People are questioning why the roof is having issues, but there is a simple explanation.

Why is the NRG Stadium roof leaking?

NRG Stadium is dealing with a leakage issue as the national championship game is getting ready to kick off. There has been a significant storm going on in Houston that canceled the tailgate experience, and the fans were ushered inside the stadium two hours before kickoff, making the stadium itself crowded early.

With the significant amount of rain that is coming down in Houston, they are going to need to make sure there are no serious issues with the roof, and there is no indication to think otherwise.

NRG Stadium seating capacity

NRG Stadium was one of the biggest NFL stadiums in the United States when it was completed in 2002.

Every single seat is going to be full and some standing-room-only spots are going to be maxed out. The stadium has a capacity of 72,220, so it will be interesting to see what the live attendance will be and also how the number is produced, whether by tickets sold, people through the turnstile or counting every person in the building.

Does NRG Stadium have a retractable roof?

One of the benefits of having the national championship game inside NRG Stadium is that the weather cannot affect the game. The stadium was the first NFL facility to have a retractable roof, and with the city of Houston dealing with significant rain, the roof is closed for the entirety of the game.

Is NRG Stadium turf of grass?

The surface of the field is going to play a major factor in how this national championship game will play out. The stadium has Matrix Turf, installed by Hellas Construction. Since the turf was installed in 2006, the Michigan Wolverines or the Washington Huskies have never played on the field surface. This could play a major factor and should be an interesting factor to look into as the game starts.

