WATCH: Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders show off fiery new Ram TRX trucks worth $100,000 via latest IG post

Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, took to Instagram to show off a new addition to his car collection. He and his brother Shilo Sanders each got a fiery new Dodge Ram TRX truck. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback also revealed the source of such a luxurious gift, worth around $100,000 in the market.

Shedeur and Shilo have been an important part of the Buffaloes roster since they joined in December 2022. While the two Jackson State transfers couldn't lead the team to the postseason, their individual performances were largely praised by everyone. The college football stars are surely reaping the rewards of their high NIL values in the offseason.

Here is a look at the new Dodge Ram TRX trucks Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, got their hands on.

“Truck Ranch surprised Shilo Sanders and I with new Ram TRX Trucks. Thank you Jadon Wagner for making this happen,” Shedeur wrote in the post's caption.

Jadon Wagner owns "Truck Ranch," an automotive dealership that deals in SUV’s and pickup trucks of every brand. Based in Utah, the dealership has multiple outlets throughout the country, namely in Utah, Oregon, Idaho and Colorado. It offers deals on used SUV’s and trucks with nationwide delivery and a three-day exchange policy.

Now that Shilo and Shedeur have their hand on the TRX trucks, it might motivate them to do well on the field next season. They would want to take the team farther than they could in 2023.

The NIL deals of Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has a high NIL valuation, standing at $4.7 million, according to On3. He has multiple deals with the biggest brands. His first deal at the collegiate level was with Gatorade. Since then, he has inked deals with brands like Mercedes-Benz, Beats by Dre, sportswear giant Under Armour and the Brady brand, owned by NFL legend Tom Brady.

With a huge on-field and off-field fan following, the quarterback is a lucrative target for brands to partner with.

His brother and Colorado safety Shilo Sanders has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.1 million. He has inked numerous NIL deals with brands like Porche of Jackson, Actively Black, Google, Oikos and Tint My Ride. While his valuation isn't as high as his quarterback brother's, he is still among the highest-paid college athletes.

