"Shedeur Sanders is the best QB": Deion Sanders couldn't resist himself bragging about his son as Colorado QB plans to go big in 2024

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is confident about his son and Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He put up a decent individual performance last season despite the team finishing 4-8. As Colorado prepares for their new season in the Big 12, Coach Prime has shown his support for his son.

Sanders said that he believes Shedeur is the best quarterback in college football at the moment, adding that if the offensive line protects Shedeur better on the field, he could lead the Buffs to a successful campaign:

"Get protection. When the kid throws 30 touchdowns and three inteception, I think he is pretty darn good. I think he's established himself as pretty good being sacked a hundred times.

"We just got to protect him. We have one of the best quarterbacks, the best quarterbacks I think in college football. And when we protect him, we're going to be pretty successful."

Last season, Shedeur Sanders recorded 3,270 passing yards and 27 touchdowns and was intercepted just three times. However, he was also the most-sacked quarterback, with 53, as the Buffs' offensive line struggled to protect their quarterback.

Deion Sanders, though, has made preparations for the upcoming campaign. He has revamped the O-line by bringing in new talents to provide better protection to his son so that he can lead the Buffs to glory and a better campaign than his debut one in Boulder.

Deion Sanders has the time of his life in Sin City

As the CFB offseason continues, Coach Prime and his sons made their way to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl LVIII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Sanders family interacted with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during the 13th NFL Honors.

Coach Prime also took to social media to share a post, posing with Skip Bayless and rapper Lil Wayne in Las Vegas, captioning it:

"Much Love to the Greatest Ever @liltunechi & a great surprise from my man @skipbayless! Wow this was Sports Talk, Sports & Hip Hop Royalty."

Once the glitz, glamour and excitement of the Super Bowl simmer down, Deion Sanders will have to get back to the drawing room and prepare his players for the new journey that awaits them in the Big 12.

