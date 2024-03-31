 "Can't wait to hear what daddy gon' say": Deion Sanders' son Sanders Jr. has hilarious reaction to Shedeur's new Tesla Cybertruck worth over $90,000

Colorado HC Deion Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr. has shared his reaction to his brother Shedeur adding another vehicle to his ever-growing automobile collection.

The 22-year-old quarterback Shedeur, who has an NIL value of $4.7 million, as per On3, purchased a new Tesla Cybertruck, which he shared in a video on YouTube by 'Well of Media'.

Shedeur can be seen giving fans a glimpse of the Tesla Cyber truck called 'Cyberbeast' and a walk-through of its interior. Deion Sanders Jr. took a 360 video of the vehicle, which comes at a base price of $90,000.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He went on to hilariously react to Shedeur's new purchase, saying that he cannot wait to hear the thoughts of their father on the big spend.

"Can't wait to hear what daddy gon' say about this", Deion Sanders Jr. said in the video. (4:00)

In the video, Shedeur Sanders also claims that his 'Cyberbeast' is the first to be delivered in the entire state of Colorado.

He already has a series of luxury vehicles in his collection, including two Mercedez Maybach GLS 600, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, a 2022 Dodge Durango SRT and Hellcat and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Shedeur Sanders is returning for another season with the Colorado Buffaloes this year. The Buffs will begin a new journey as members of the Big 12 conference, and the quarterback hopes to evolve further ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

He led the Buffs to a 4-8 campaign in his debut season and recorded 3,230 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns. However, he was also the highest-sacked player (52 times). But Coach Prime has revamped his offensive line this offseason with the hopes of providing better protection to Shedeur.

Also Read: College football spring games schedule 2024: Time, Date, TV channels and more explored

Deion Sanders shares words of wisdom with his kids

Coach Prime along with Shedeur and Sanders Jr. recently went on a vacation to the Dominican Republic.

Following the short vacation, the Colorado HC shared a post on Instagram where he urged his children to work hard and make a name for themselves while pursuing their dreams.

"Been one hell of a trip. Beautiful few days. Gonna miss home. This is really for the kids. Because home for me is vacation. I'm trying to get the kids understand. Build yourself and encourage your lifestyle that you do not want to escape from. Think about that", Coach Prime said.

It will be interesting to see if Sanders can improve on his 4-8 debut with Colorado this season in the Big 12 conference.

Read More: Rolling Toomer's Corner tradition explained: A brief history of Auburn's victory celebration