Shedeur Sanders makes his feelings known about Russell Wilson & Jameis Winston’s move as he gets linked to the Giants

Shedeur Sanders has broken his silence about Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston's recent signing with the New York Giants. Sanders is heavily rumored to be considered by the Giants with their third overall selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with New York on Tuesday; however, the Giants added more depth to their quarterback room by recruiting Jameis Winston on a two-year, $8 million deal on Mar. 21. Should the New York draft Shedeur Sanders, he will be entering a quarterback room with experienced veterans to learn from before stepping onto the field.

Sanders recently took to his podcast, "2 Legendary," to offer his take on the situation. The senior Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller believes it's a good move for the two veteran quarterbacks. Check it out below (at the 19:30 mark):

"I think it's a good move for them. I do. For whatever direction - whatever they want to do I think it's a good move for them regardless."

Shedeur Sanders registered an impressive senior campaign with Colorado, throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He is considered one of the top two quarterbacks available in the draft class, alongside the Miami Hurricanes's Cam Ward.

It will be interesting to see if New York decides to take a chance on Sanders at the number three spot should he fall to them.

Who will be the first quarterback taken off the board between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward?

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are among the top players to watch out for in the NFL draft. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Tennessee Titans will pick the first overall player at the 2025 NFL draft. The Titans are widely believed to select Cam Ward with the pick. Tennessee took Ward to dinner recently and was even present at his pro day with the Miami Hurricanes. All indications seem to point to the Titans taking a chance on Ward at quarterback with their coveted first overall pick.

As for Shedeur Sanders, his options remain more fluid. The Cleveland Browns have reportedly been interested in a quarterback with their second overall selection. If they decide to go that route, and Ward is taken off the board, Sanders would be the only logical option to select that high in the draft. Of course, Cleveland could pass on a quarterback and take the best player off the board, leaving New York to scoop up Sanders, who they've been linked to for several weeks.

The 2025 NFL draft will be held on Thursday, Apr. 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

