"Shedeur Sanders is one of the real curiosities of draft": Insider shares his analysis about Colorado QB's NFL draft status 

Once viewed as the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL raft, Shedeur Sanders is adding more mystery to his potential destination. While Cam Ward has almost secured his position as a top pick for the Tennessee Titans, Sanders is drawing interest from multiple teams.

Experts and football pundits share mixed projections, with a handful calling him a top three pick while several others project him to be a late first-round pick. Reacting to the latest chatter around Coach Prime's son, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared an update on Colorado QB's calendar regarding what's next for him.

Charles Davis of the NFL Network dropped his new mock draft this week, which had placed Sanders going No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns.

NCAA Basketball: Central Florida at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Rapoport mentioned that this could be possible since the passer is scheduled to have separate workouts withthe Titans and the Browns right after his showcase at Colorado on April 4.

“We have Shedeur Sanders as his pro day right there," Rapoport said on Thursday (Timestamp: 4:35). "That is next Friday after his pro day, not before, after his pro day, he's going to have private workouts with the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns.

“Now, the teams are still also going through their evaluation of Shedeur Sanders, just like they're going through evaluation of Cam Ward. I don't expect the Titans to have an answer until all of that finishes, but guys, Shedeur Sanders is one of the real curiosities of the draft.

"I just told you about two teams at the top of the draft that he's working out for we don't know, though, if he's going to be the No. 2 overall pick. Like many people thought, we don't even know if he's going to be three. In fact, there are some teams that have a more middle or even late first round. It is all over the map."

Deion Sanders is fully contained with son Shedeur Sanders’ draft decision

While speaking to Skip Bayless on Thursday, Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he isn't worried about his son. He was referring to the rumors that he would interfere in the draft process of his son in case he landed up in an unfavorable team.

Coach Prime quashed all such rumors and claimed he knows what his son wants and already has plans set for the future. He respects what Shedeur wants, and any team that is willing to select him can go ahead with their decision.

Based on the current draft order, Shedeur Sanders could likely be a top three pick. Regardless of false reports and baseless rumors, no team would want to pass on a talent like that of Shedeur's.

