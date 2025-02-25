Shedeur Sanders opens up about how Coach Prime's "differences" with his mom Pilar led to a change in his eating habits

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has grabbed the headlines with his decision not to throw at the upcoming NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis and will instead only take meetings with teams. The Buffs quarterback has been working out in Vegas with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward ahead of the showcase event.

Ad

In a clip posted on his YouTube page on Tuesday, the divisive quarterback revealed how his dad, Deion Sanders, and his mom, Pilar Sanders, divorce affected his eating habits to this day.

"Our diet out of high school? I always ate organic, you know my mum is organic, she grew us up organic and they split," Shedeur said (0:53). "They had their little differences or whatever, and then I spent most of the time with my dad, and he just let us eat whatever. That's when I got a little chunky and then of course we got older, dad gave us a car. We used his car, we're driving to school and everything, we're pulling up to school in the old school Mercedes.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But diet-wise, I ate a lot of salads and clean food. I eat the same thing now. I don't eat fast food and stuff like that. The only certified fast food I'll eat is Macs. But other than that, I like almond milk. Besides that, I cook, I'm a good overall guy."

Ad

Shedeur Sanders reveals he attends two Thanksgivings

Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders had an acrimonious divorce in 2013 that hit the tabloids and was litigated in court due to custody of their children, which was initially awarded to the Colorado coach. Shedeur Sanders and his siblings, Shilo and Shelomi, were returned to their mother's custody in 2017.

During an episode of his "2Legendary" podcast, the NFL-bound quarterback revealed that due to his dad and mom's split, he has to attend Thanksgiving separately at both houses.

Ad

“Before, we was all one big happy family. Everything was fun… we had the turkey, we had everything," Shedeur Sanders said (9:40). "Now… I gotta make sure I don’t eat too much at Dad’s house, don’t eat too much at Mom’s house. I gotta make sure I balance out my stomach. A lot of kids that’s parents [aren’t] together that has to have two Thanksgivings, y’all understand what I’m talking about.

Ad

“My mom’s mac and cheese… cause all mac and cheese ain’t the same… it’s definitely my mom’s mac and cheese.”

Despite their tense divorce, Pilar Sanders attended games involving Shilo and Shedeur Sanders in Boulder and even walked her sons out on Senior Day, taking over from Coach Prime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place