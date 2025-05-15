Shedeur Sanders’ potential successor Julian “Juju” Lewis issues 2-word message for Coach Prime’s latest recruit

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian "Juju" Lewis has commented on the news that a new prospect has committed to the team. On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported via Instagram that tight end Gavin Mueller has told him he has committed to play for Colorado next year.

"BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Gavin Mueller has Committed to Colorado, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6'6 250 TE from South Elgin, IL chose the Buffaloes over LSU, Notre Dame & Wisconsin," Fawcett wrote.

Fawcett also shared a comment from Mueller expressing his excitement about playing for Deion Sanders.

"Thank you God. Sko Buffs," Mueller said in a statement to Fawcett.

On his Instagram stories, "Juju" reposted Fawcett's report and wrote a two-word caption.

"It's on! @gavinmuellerr," Lewis wrote.

Julian Lewis comments on Gavin Mueller's commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes (image credit: Instagram/@julianlewis10)

247Sports reported that Mueller met with Colorado on May 2. He visited the LSU Tigers on May 9 but was convinced to play with "Coach Prime" for the 2026 season. The tight end will play with the South Elgin High School Storm in his senior year.

Mueller spoke with 247Sports about his decision to commit to Colorado over LSU. He praised Sanders' leadership and believed it was the best program suited for him.

"Colorado is the next kind of generation of football," Mueller said (Timestamp: 10:00). "I think there's a lot of opportunity, but most of all, it seems like a brotherhood there."

He also added that he was encouraged to commit because of how welcoming the team was towards him.

"All the guys are very interested in me and my journey, and it seems like they genuinely want me to be there," Mueller said (Timestamp: 10:08). "The coaches made me a priority, and the fans have reached out and showed non-stop support, and I'm very excited to get to know all of them."

The incoming freshman could be a key player for Lewis' sophomore year.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback competition between Julian Lewis & Kaidon Salter for the 2025 season

"Coach Prime" has yet to decide who will be the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. He will replace his son, Shedeur Sanders, who left the team last year. The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Lewis hopes to start in his freshman year, but faces competition from Kaidon Salter. The experienced quarterback transferred from the Liberty Flames to Colorado for his senior year. Last season, Salter had 147 completions for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Speaking about the QB battle between Lewis and Salter, Deion Sanders shared the one thing he's looking for.

"Leadership. Being able to see the field, being able to rally those guys around you," Sanders said March. "You got to understand, you got to have a bona fide leader."

With 35 games under his belt during his time at Liberty, Salter has the edge over Lewis in terms of actual experience in leading a college team. But it remains to be seen if that will land him the starting job.

