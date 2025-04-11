Shedeur Sanders' QB coach makes his thoughts clear on Colorado standout's character

Shedeur Sanders' blunt attitude has been a hot subject of national attention lately after a controversial report from his NFL Combine interactions went viral. This led to experts and football pundits criticizing his character and compatibility in the pro league.

Recently, his longtime quarterbacks coach, Darrell Colbert Jr., shared his thoughts on Shedeur's alleged "cockiness" that stirred rumors. According to Colbert, this is something that almost all confident QBs face in their careers and there is nothing wrong with it.

He mentioned that Sanders has always been like that and it is not cockiness but confidence that he carries. He is not worried and has nothing to hide. Colbert trusts his skills and knows that wherever he goes, he can transform the entire franchise.

“I think for a quarterback, you want a guy like that," Colbert said on Thursday (02:00), via 'The Rich Eisen Show.' "You want a guy who’s sure and what he can do. You want a guy who’s confident in himself. You want a guy who’s never second-guessing himself if he’s going out there to play, you know that. OK, cool. He’s not worried, so we’re not worried. That’s what Shedeur is. Literally, Shedeur has been in. He’s played four years of football with six different offensive coordinators and been successful.

"He has highest completion percentage in NCAA history. So, man, just who he is. He understands the system. He’s not a guy who I feel like he’s a guy who can fit in any system, whatever type of system that a team is running. But I think the biggest thing is just his confidence in his soul sets everything apart.”

Shedeur Sanders could be a likely target for Browns after Titans' latest move

Coach Prime's son was earlier viewed as a potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, things seem to have changed, especially after the Tennessee Titans brass decided to cancel a private workout with Shedeur Sanders.

After the Colorado Pro Day on April 4, the QB was scheduled to have a separate workout with Brian Callahan and the team.

However, the Titans could likely go for Cam Ward since the Miami QB has solidified his spot. The Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 2 overall pick, are also in a similar situation where they need a QB for the future.

Earlier, veteran DE Myles Garrett hinted at the team's need for a young QB to keep an eye on the future. Sanders perfectly fits the role and it's something that Kevin Stefanski could be contemplating ahead of the draft.

