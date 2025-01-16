Shedeur Sanders reacts to Coach Prime potentially meeting with NFL teams amid rampant Cowboys rumors

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, presided over his first team meeting of the year on Sunday, without his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who have moved on from college football after the Alamo Bowl. The Buffs coach has since been linked to the vacant Dallas Cowboys job, and on Monday, he admitted to having discussions with owner Jerry Jones about the position.

During Wednesday's "2Legendary" podcast, the NFL-bound Shedeur Sanders addressed the speculation surrounding his father's potential move to the NFL following the Cowboys' interest.

"I ain't even talked to him since I've been on vacation," Shedeur Sanders said. "I don't know what's been going on in the U.S. men, I was out of the U. S, I don't know" (Timestamp: 12:12).

During last Wednesday's segment of "Good Morning America," Coach Prime revealed the circumstances under which he would depart Colorado for the NFL.

“The only way I would consider is to coach my sons. Not son. Sons,” Coach Prime said.

Coach Prime character primed for NFL according to analyst

Controversial analyst Jason Whitlock has long held contentious views about Coach Prime and his coaching ability. During Wednesday's segment of the "Fearless" podcast, he revealed the reasons why the Colorado coach would make for the ideal coach in the NFL:

"I think they would, and so everybody sitting around laughing like Jerry wouldn't do this. Deion doesn't have any experience," Whitlock said. "Deion wouldn't do this. He wouldn't want that hassle. You don't understand what you are watching. It's just a TV show, and these are just characters that move around the chess board, and Deion figured this out a long time ago." (Timestamp: 18:03)

Whitlock even compared Deion Sanders to the legendary Muhammad Ali, praising his entertainment value and suggesting that Sanders would seamlessly fit into the NFL narrative.

"Part of my unpacking and thinking about what's going on with Deion Sanders and what is the significance of Deion Sanders and why, in my opinion, there is a chance he could end up being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, it would fit his brand," Whitlock said. "It would be the perfect ending to his television career. Deion Sanders might be other than Muhammad Ali, the most influential and toxic athlete in the history of American sports."

The situation surrounding Coach Prime is one of the most intriguing dynamics bridging college football and the NFL, especially with the added twist of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, being part of the 2025 NFL Draft mix.

