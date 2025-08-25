  • home icon
  "Shedeur Sanders can't read a defense": Jason Whitlock rips Coach Prime's son in scathing analysis after Kevin Stefanski benches Browns rookie

"Shedeur Sanders can't read a defense": Jason Whitlock rips Coach Prime's son in scathing analysis after Kevin Stefanski benches Browns rookie

By Arnold
Modified Aug 25, 2025 16:19 GMT
Jason Whitlock rips Coach Prime
Jason Whitlock rips Coach Prime's son in scathing analysis after Kevin Stefanski benches Browns rookie (Image Credits - IMAGN/ Jason Whitlock X)

Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, has been the talk of the town after he struggled for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason finale against the LA Rams on Saturday. Although Sanders is expected to make the Browns' 53-man roster for the 2025 season, analyst Jason Whitlock slammed the rookie QB.

In a video that Whitlock posted on X, the former ESPN analyst gave his two cents on why Browns coach Kevin Stefanski benched Sanders against the Rams.

"Kevin Stefanski, the head coach of the Browns, had no choice but to bench Shedeur Sanders ...," Whitlock said. "Those third and fourth stringers that Shedeur was out on the field with in the second half, those guys are trying to get evaluated as well. Those guys are trying to make the team as well. Those guys have wives, kids, mamas, daddies, people counting on them. Their lives matter, too, their careers matter too, and you can't evaluate them."
Whitlock also said that Sanders struggled to read defenses, which led to him being sacked five times against the Rams.

"If your quarterback is laying down and playing an unenthusiastic style of ball and can't read a defense, can't get the ball out on time. So, they put Tyler Huntley in the game so they could evaluate everybody else, because the entire second half was a waste of time, because Shedeur Sanders can't read a defense, won't throw the football. Got sacked five times for no reason."
Sanders, who entered in the second half, completed three of six passes for 14 yards and lost a total of 41 yards against the Rams. He was also pulled out of the game two minutes before the final whistle.

A day after the Browns beat the Rams 19-17 in their third and final preseason game, Cleveland cut four of the five offensive linemen who were protecting Sanders when he was on the field.

Shedeur Sanders was coached by his father Deion Sanders for his entire collegiate career

NCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders (L) with Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders (L) with Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders was coached by his father, Deion Sanders, during his entire four-year collegiate career.

Shedeur played two years at Jackson State and transferred to CU after the program hired Coach Prime in December 2022. The quarterback spent the final two years of his college career with the Buffs.

In his final year at CU, Shedeur was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the QB fares in the pro league.

