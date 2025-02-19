Shedeur Sanders reflects on core memory related to Coach Prime’s NFL combine as he gears up for the big event

Shedeur Sanders recalled a childhood memory as he prepares for the NFL Combine—a moment tied to his father, Deion Sanders. On Monday’s "2Legendary" podcast with Darius Sanders, Shedeur reflected on the significance of receiving his Combine gear, recalling how Coach Prime used to bring home the same gear during his playing days.

“It's going to be another surreal moment when I get my Combine gear,” Shedeur said (11:34). “Cuz dad used to always bring the Combine gear home and he always used to make sure they put two, like my number, on there, quarterback centers, all that. So, I was like, dang, I actually get my own now.

“Being able to when I even get that gear, because dad set the foundation and planted those seeds so many times,” he added. “For it to finally happen and for it to be my name and it's a purpose, me being there. It'll be extremely heartwarming.”

Beyond nostalgia, Shedeur’s stats back up his NFL potential. He now holds the NCAA’s all-time record for career completion percentage (minimum 875 attempts), surpassing legendary college quarterbacks:

Shedeur Sanders – 71.8% (2023-24), Colorado Colt Brennan – 70.4% (2005-07), Hawaii Colt McCoy – 70.3% (2006-09), Texas

Shedeur’s precision and efficiency have set a new standard, reinforcing why he's one of the most highly anticipated prospects in the upcoming draft.

Insiders believe the Giants are interested in Shedeur Sanders, signs point elsewhere

As the 2025 NFL draft nears, the New York Giants are searching for a quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders emerging as a top but divisive target. While some fans and insiders believe the Giants are interested, signs point elsewhere—specifically, to Cleveland.

A video and other clues suggest Sanders could land with the Browns, who hold the No. 2 pick.

Sanders has openly favored Cleveland in the Madden video game, praising the team's movement and structure. More tellingly, the Browns will host his first official meeting. Deion Sanders has dismissed speculation that he would steer Shedeur away from Cleveland, per reports.

