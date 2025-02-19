"That was sick" - Shedeur Sanders sends NFL Draft analyst blunt message

With the NFL Combine right around the corner, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks, wide receivers and a few tight ends to see where they eventually end up when teams are officially on the clock in April's NFL Draft. Several QB-needy teams are high up the draft order including the likes of the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders and it is widely expected that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward will be off the board in the top five picks.

However, one NFL Draft analyst believes Deion Sanders' son could slide all the way to number 6 to the Raiders. During a workout session with Cam Ward, Sanders addressed once again took notice of that draft and took a strong stance.

"That was sick, gang. I stopped buying TVs," Sanders said.

Ward was also of the opinion that Sanders is highly unlikely to go at #6 overall.

“Why them boys capping saying you going #6? We both know that ain’t true. What is they doing? What is wrong with these people?” Ward said.

Where could Shedeur Sanders realistically land in the 2025 NFL Draft?

As things stand, the draft order stands like this - Titans, Browns, Giants, Patriots, Jaguars, Raiders.

Of those six, four teams have varying needs at QB - Titans, Browns, Giants and Raiders. The Titans are currently not expected to pick a QB at #1 overall, which leaves the Browns, Giants and Raiders.

Tom Brady has a close relationship with Sanders and has been known to mentor him from time to time. However, the Raiders played themselves out of a higher pick with two late-season wins, which means Sanders is likely to land with one of the Browns or the Giants.

While there has been some hesitation when it comes to the Browns, especially from Deion Sanders' side, a clip showing his son Shedeur playing with the Browns on Madden has Cleveland fans once again believing that they will get their quarterback of the future in April.

Deshaun Watson's contract is an albatross hanging around the team's neck while Myles Garrett is also looking for a trade. If the Browns can get a decent haul for Garrett, there could still be some hope to go the Jayden Daniels way and compete in Sanders' first year in the league.

