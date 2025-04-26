"Shedeur Sanders represents opposite what Patriots were when Brady was there with Belichick": Former Jets scout fires shots at Skip Bayless' TB12 jibe

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly took exception to Skip Bayless' take on Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide after the second day of the NFL Draft on Friday.

After Sanders was still on the board at the end of round three, the controversial Bayless posted on X that Tom Brady was the reason the Las Vegas Raiders haven't selected the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback after mentoring him through the pre-draft process.

"It is now pretty clear Tom Brady - who mentored Shedeur - told the Raiders NOT to take Shedeur. Duly noted," Skip Bayless wrote.

Daniel Kelly didn't agree with Bayless, though. The former scout reckons there are considerable differences between the former New England Patriots quarterback and Shedeur.

"Shedeur Sanders represents the opposite what the Patriots were when Brady was there with Belichick," Daniel Kelly responded.

While Kelly didn't offer further details, the Patriots were known as an all-business, no-nonsense team. Sanders was reportedly called "brash" and "arrogant" by an unnamed NFL quarterbacks coach.

Tom Brady and Shedeur Sanders have a history. The former Buffaloes quarterback worked with Brady when he was in high school. The seven-time NFL champion signal-caller offered Shedeur an NIL deal through his Brady brand.

Las Vegas passed on Shedeur with its first five picks of the NFL Draft. The Raiders finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record, so they have holes to fill throughout the roster.

Once considered a top-five pick, Shedeur Sanders has had one of the most surprising falls in the NFL Draft. Not only did he fall out of the inaugural round, but he also lasted until Day three, with five quarterbacks selected already.

Sean Payton warns about snubbing Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been the story of the NFL Draft until now. Anyone from former executives to President Donald Trump seems to have a take regarding the passer falling to Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton also chimed in. The former New Orleans Saints coach issued a warning to teams deciding to pass on Coach Prime's son.

"He's going to, like there'll be this chip on his shoulder, and beware because this guy is going to play in this league," Sean Payton said (per ESPN.)

Payton and the Broncos don't need a quarterback, as they nabbed Oregon's Bo Nix with the 12th pick of the Draft.

So far, five quarterbacks have been selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, with Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart going to the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants in round one, respectively.

Tyler Shough was picked by the New Orleans Saints in the second round, while Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel are headed to the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns, respectively, after hearing their names in the third round.

