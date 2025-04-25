Shedeur Sanders reveals one potential point of difference with NFL team that chooses him

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders was all smiles early on at his draft party on Thursday, day one of the 2025 NFL draft. He did not attend the festivities in Green Bay, and instead hosted a draft party in Colorado with his family and friends. The events from before, during, and after the draft were captured on video by 'Well Off Media' and then posted on YouTube early on Friday morning.

Early in the video, before the draft started, Shedeur Sanders was still smiling and talked to the cameraperson about one thing that is important to him with the NFL team that drafts him. He spoke about needing to be able to play his own music (starts at 3:40).

"I'd be mad if I went somewhere and I can't play my own music bruh. I don't listen to nobody else's music besides the family bro."

At the time of this clip, Sanders was likely still expecting to be an early first-round pick. However, as the night progressed, it became apparent that many teams were not interested in drafting Colorado's star QB. He was passed over by several teams that were rumored to be interested in him, including the Saints and Steelers, and went undrafted in the first round.

Shedeur Sanders speaks to his draft party after not getting picked in the first round of the draft

There were rumors that Shedeur Sanders could fall in the draft. However, not many people were expecting him to fall out of the first round, but that is what happened. While it was surely disappointing for him, he took it in stride. He spoke to his draft party after the first round concluded (starts at 25:20).

"Thank you everybody for being here. We all didn't expect this of course but I feel like with God anything is possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason."

"All of this is of course fuel to the fire and under no circumstance, we know this shouldn't have happened but we understand we're onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're gonna be happy regardless. Legendary."

There is a good chance Shedeur Sanders will be drafted early in the second round of the draft on Friday. The Cleveland Browns, who were previously rumored to be interested in him with the second pick before trading down, have two of the first four second-round picks. The Raiders and Saints also have early second-round picks and could use a QB.

