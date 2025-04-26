With the Cleveland Brown's decision to pick Shedeur Sanders at No. 144 in the 2025 NFL draft, one of the strangest sagas in the history of the event ended. Initially expected to be an early first-round pick, and also considered a potential No. 1 pick a few months back, Sanders dropped to the fifth round.
Deion Sanders' son will have to be content with likely being a backup at one of the NFL's most historically struggling franchises. Only time will tell if he'll follow a similar path to Baker Mayfield or Johnny Manziel at Cleveland, or if he'll make the team relevant again.
However, playing time is not the only thing Shedeur will miss in the NFL. As he was picked lower than initially expected, Shedeur will be paid less than he earned at Colorado through his NIL deals. In 2024, he made $6.5 million, but he's now set for a salary of $4.6 million.
This doesn't have to be a gut punch to him, as Sanders could make it up through advertising agreements with brands. For now, he'll have to get his head down and focus on earning a spot with the Browns if he wants to make his dreams of being an NFL starter a reality.
Cleveland Browns GM shares message for Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke to reporters shortly after they picked Shedeur Sanders. Berry shared what he told him about the expectations from here on out.
"Gotta come in, gotta come in to work, and you gotta come in to win. That's the message. Nothing is given," Berry said. "We told him it really doesn't matter where you're picked, it's what you do from that point forward,"
The message is clear: Sanders will have to adapt to the NFL's culture. The draft experience was likely a humbling one for the quarterback, who saw his stock drop significantly.
