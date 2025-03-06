Shedeur Sanders shares stunning pics from his offseason prep as 2025 NFL Draft nears

Shedeur Sanders is putting in the work this offseason ahead of his transition into the NFL. With the end of this year's NFL Scouting Combine, the narrative has started shifting about these future rookies looking to make a name in the league. Shedeur was also invited to the Combine, but he instead utilized his team to meet with NFL teams rather than work out in the drills.

Ad

However, this does not mean that the Colorado quarterback is out of shape. On a personal level, Shedeur Sanders is utilizing every day to train his mind and body and also polish his skills as a quarterback.

On Thursday, Shedeur Sanders shared a post on Instagram. In this post, he shared several snippets of his offseason workout sessions to prepare for the league. The snippets included black-and-white photos of him hitting weights at the gym. The quarterback also shared a photo of himself walking down the gridiron at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Shedeur initially began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2021. His dad, Deion, took over as the head coach of the program that year. During his two-season stint, the father-son duo helped the Tigers to consecutive SWAC championships.

Coach Prime then took over as the head coach of Colorado ahead of the 2023 season. Both his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, decided to play for his team. In the last two seasons, the quarterback tallied a total of 7,364 yards and 64 TDs passing.

Ad

Last season, he helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl loss at the hands of the BYU Cougars. Shedeur was honored as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contributions on the field.

NBA star Lonzo Ball makes case for Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are considered the two best quarterback prospects this year. Fans and experts are divided over who will be the first one off the board in April. Amid this debate, NBA star Lonzo Ball gave his vote of confidence to Coach Prime's sons.

Ad

On Tuesday's episode of 'What an Experience,' the Bulls guard talked about why he believes Shedeur is a better prospect than Cam Ward. Lonzo Ball also revealed the team he wishes would draft Coach Prime's sons.

"I'm taking (Shedeur) Sanders," Ball said. "I think Sanders is going to fit the NFL better, he just needs to get to the right team, cause Sanders got a nice arm."

Ad

"I really want him to go to the Cowboys, I'm not gonna lie. He got enough pieces to where he can come in and he can be solid from the beginning. He just gotta make good reads...He been playing on lesser teams, though, so I think it's going to be better if he goes to a team that got better player around." (TS- 21:2o onwards)

Ad

Ad

The Cowboys have the 12th pick in the first round of the draft. Thus, their chances of drafting Shedeur Sanders are low unless they decide to trade up for him.

Furthermore, they have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback. However, according to the CEO and executive VP of the team, Stephen Jones, the team will be looking to acquire a young signal caller to develop this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place