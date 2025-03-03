"I was a millionaire at 21": When Coach Prime put son Shedeur Sanders back in his place with eye-catching flex

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has a pretty good grasp on the luxuries and fame that his son, Shedeur Sanders, enjoys. Mainly because Coach Prime was once in his shoes. The younger Sanders is waiting to be drafted in April, but he's been in the spotlight since the father-son duo was at Jackson State.

While with the Tigers, Coach Prime gave his son some advice.

"I was a millionaire at 21," Coach Prime said to Shedeur during that time. "I was a pro. See, the difference is, I played three sports in college (football, baseball and track and field). I just wanted you to know who you're talking to because sometimes you forget. You think you just talking to dad."

Shedeur brushed off his father's comment.

"You was not a millionaire at 20, so it don't matter," Shedeur said back.

His father didn't argue that.

"I was not a millionaire at 20. You're right," Coach Prime said.

Why is Shedeur Sanders so confident?

Approaching April's NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders remains confident. He made a secure pitch to prospective franchises while speaking at the podium at the NFL scouting combine on Friday.

"If you're not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Shedeur said. "We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back. So, you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change the program again? It's history."

Because of their assured natures, both Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders believe the latter will succeed as a professional.

"Nah, not really," Coach Prime said before the Super Bowl when asked if he preferred that Shedeur lands anywhere in specific. "I'm just open. I trust God so much. Wherever he goes, I think he belongs to wherever he goes. But, we're excited. ... But it's gonna be a great moment because I've sat in all the seats.

"So, this is my last time sitting in that seat. I've never sat in the seat as a parent with a kid that's getting drafted, my son. I've been the kid, the coach, and now being the parent. It's gonna be good."

Coach Prime has said Shedeur inherited his confidence. In talking about the next level, Shedeur is very matter-of-fact.

"I'd say my scenery is gonna change," Shedeur said on his podcast last month. "I don't think the life is gonna change because there's nothing different, you know, I couldn't do this past year that I could do now. The location's gonna change, the scenery's gonna change, the people around (me), the team I represent, the franchise I lead is gonna change.

"But, I'm ready for new challenges."

Shedeur Sanders is in the running to be the first quarterback taken off the board in April.

