Shedeur Sanders stats last night (week 1): Looking at Colorado QB's performance against ND State

All eyes were on Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders during his team's opening game against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday evening. The Buffs started last season on a hot streak of form as the FBS was introduced to Shedeur's talents.

In a narrow 31-26 win, Sanders threw for 445 yards, resulting in four touchdowns. The otherwise-sizzling display also included a bizarre moment with 1:41 remaining on the clock, when he tried to connect with LaJohntay Wester resulting in his sole thrown intercept of the game.

During his postgame news conference, Buffs coach Deion Sanders who always hypes up his quarterback son spoke about Shedeur's touchdown attempt smoothing it over as him being a good teammate.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shedeur's such a good kid, sometimes it costs him," Deion Sanders said. "That's his character. I'm like, 'Come on, Dawg, not right now. It's not time to be the good guy right now. It's time to put this game away.'"

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders thrives on opening night once again

Shedeur Sanders loves a season-opening game and now has a mammoth 955 combined passing yards and eight touchdowns in the first game of the season at Colorado. He registered 510 yards resulting in four touchdowns last season against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The quarterback spoke about his performance against North Dakota State, indicating dissatisfaction with some aspects of his performance.

"It was cool," Shedeur Sanders said. "But every incompletion, it hurts me inside a little bit. I'm excited for the win, but [there are] definitely situations in that game I personally could've handled better."

Last season, one of the biggest issues that plagued the Buffaloes was the offensive line being porous and allowing multiple sacks on their quarterback. This meant that at the end of the season, he was the most sacked QB in the FBS (53).

Colorado coach Deion Sanders promised to recruit an O-line that would better protect his son and he did just that in a frenetic spring transfer portal window. On Thursday night, the rejigged offensive line only allowed one sack on Shedeur, a clear sign of progress.

Shedeur Sanders showed his intuitive combination with two-way star Travis Hunter who finished the night with 132 yards on seven receptions, resulting in three touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

The electric combination of the two stars, tabbed to be 2025 NFL Draft first-round picks, will give Colorado fans hope that they can improve on last year's 4-8 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback