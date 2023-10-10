Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders is undeniably a key piece of the Colorado Buffaloes' offense. Shedeur had transferred from Jackson State when his father signed with the Buffaloes and was named as the starting QB immediately. With the kind of performance that he has been putting up so far, one can see why Coach Prime has a lot of faith in his quarterback son.

Shedeur had already made a name for himself in Jackson State. So now, he has been continuing that same momentum and solidifying himself as one of Colorado's best quarterbacks in history and as a potential Heisman candidate this year.

While his stats may be impressive, the Colorado offensive line has not been able to do a great job in protecting their signal caller. Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 30 times so far while maintaining a 72.7 % pass completion rate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

According to The Athletic, this led to an anonymous college football coach building a theory that the quarterback is taking sacks on purpose in order to have a great completion percentage.

Expand Tweet

"They really had some tells. I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn't want to affect his completion percentage. He's playing a little different than he did earlier in the season", the anonymous coach said.

CFB fans have now taken to social media to react to this bizarre theory that has come to light. Some fans voiced their opinion in favor of Shedeur and criticized the coach, while others felt that it may be a justifiable reason. Here are some of the reactions to the same:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After back-to-back defeats at the hands of Oregon and USC, Shedeur Sanders was successful in orchestrating a 27-24 win over Arizona State last weekend. So far this season, he has recorded 2,020 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns, while being intercepted just two times.

Shedeur Sanders responds to the anonymous coach

Following the claim made by the anonymous figure, the Colorado quarterback came forward with a response to the odd theory about him taking intentional sacks. In a video posted by his brother Deion Sanders Jr on the Well Off Media channel on YouTube, Shedeur Sanders said:

"Whatever Coach said that is goofy. He's lame. Right had to God, he would rather have me than this guy." [2:45 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if his O-line can go on to provide their signal caller better protection on the field as the season continues.