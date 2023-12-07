Shedeur, Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr. arrive at "Coach Prime Season 2" premier to support father Deion Sanders' docu series

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes went through a lot of adversity in the 2023 college football season. However, amidst the turmoil, criticism and disappointing results, the Sanders boys have always shown support for each other, showing off their strong bond.

An instance of the same was when star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, CB Shilo Sanders, and Deion's oldest son Deion Sanders Jr. showed up at the premier for the second season of Prime Time's docu series "Coach Prime".

What is Amazon Prime Video's "Coach Prime"?

"Coach Prime" follows the everyday life of Hall of Famer defensive back turned coach Deion Sanders as he continues his coaching endeavors with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The first season of the series revolved around Prime Time's stint with the Jackson State Tigers, and garnered high praise, prompting for a second season. The docu series followed Jackson State's success on and off the field. The Tigers won 12 games, becoming the first FCS school to land a five-star recruit in Travis Hunter.

However, season two of the series is set to show another side of Deion, as his transition to Colorado has been rocky, to say the least. The 56-year-old suffered medical complications at the start of the season, undergoing surgery on his left leg to treat blood clots.

After his recovery, Coach Prime returned to the sidelines and saw instant success. The Buffaloes got off to a rolling start, bringing national attention to the program, with several A-list superstars attending games in Boulder.

Subsequently, the novelty faded off, and the season went into a downward spiral. Criticism started pouring from all directions, as the Buffs could not scratch the five-win mark.

When is "Coach Prime Season 2" releasing?

Coach Prime Season 2 is set to release on Amazon Prime Video, on Dec. 7. The first two episodes, "We Coming", and "Put Up or Shut Up" are already released, while the rest of episodes are set to be released on a weekly basis.

The series is directed by Micah Brown, who also directed the first season, and will also feature Coach Prime's sons Shedeur, Shilo and Sanders Jr. The release comes a day after Sanders accepted the "Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year" award.