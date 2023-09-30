Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up to face off against the USC Trojans in a crucial week 5 game. The Colorado QB has a lot to prove to his doubters after last week's drubbing.

In such a crucial moment, the support of loved ones is so much more important. Shedeur already has his dad, Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders on his side, and now, another supporter has announced her arrival in Colorado to boost Shedeur's confidence.

The Buffaloes QB will have his girlfriend, Storm Reid, watching him from the stands, according to her social media.

Shedeur Sanders' girlfriend Storm Reid chilling in Colorado

Storm Reid took to Instagram to update her followers with her location. She posted a small video of her chilling in a car, somewhere in Colorado. It can be deduced that she would be at Folsom Field when Shedeur Sanders takes on the Trojans on Saturday.

Sanders announced his relationship with the Hollywood star back in January this year. The couple made it official by appearing together at the Premiere of Reid's movie 'Missing'.

The University of South Carolina student already has a stellar career in showbiz. Now it's time for her boyfriend to put on a show for her against the Trojans.

Deion Sanders needs his quarterback fully focused to take his team back to winning ways. Reid's presence might just be that little extra push that he needs to face a formidable and unbeaten opponent in a matchup that could make or break his Heisman candidacy this season.

Colorado QB needs to shrug off last week

The Buffaloes are coming into week 5 off of a blowout defeat against the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. Their offense just couldn't string drives together and came to a grinding halt against their first top 10 opponent, while the Shilo Sanders led defense couldn't find a way to stop Bo Nix and his boys.

Shedeur Sanders needs to shrug off last week's demons to stand any chance against the Trojans. They are 4-0 and don't look like a team that would take their foot off the gas.

According to Stephen A. Smith, the Colorado QB would find it difficult to overcome. But if he wants any shot at the Heisman this year, he will have to prove Stephen A. and all doubters wrong.