Shedeur Sanders is the talk of town in College Football, especially after Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes confirmed their move to the Big 12, starting with the 2024 season. With the 21-year-old touted as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the big question about Sanders' personal life remains: Who is Shedeur Sanders' girlfriend?

In January 2023, Shedeur Sanders made his relationship with Hollywood star Storm Reid public. Reid and Sanders announced their relationship when they both appeared at the premiere of Reid's movie "Missing".

The youngest son of Deion Sanders has not been shy about his relationship, especially given the high-profile status of his girlfriend. The couple went on to share pictures of their red carpet appearance on Instagram.

Where is Shedeur Sanders' Girlfriend studying?

Cricket Celebration Bowl - South Carolina State v Jackson State

Storm Reid is currently studying at the University of South Carolina, pursuing a Bachelor in Arts at the USC School of Dramatic Arts. At just 20 years of age, Reid has appeared in a number of shows and movies, with a wide range of success in her acting career.

Reid is perhaps most famous for her role as Gia Bennett in the primetime hit show, "Euphoria". She also earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Performance for her role in HBO's hit series, The Last of Us.

Both Reid and Shedeur Sanders also share a common theme, as the two belong to rival colleges. Both the USC Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes belong to the Pac-12, although they will be shifting to the Big 12 and the Big 10, in the 2024 season.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reid also told Kimmel that she supports Sanders, even during face-offs between the Trojans and the Buffaloes.

“I will for sure be in the student section, or wherever I am, rooting for the Buffaloes… wearing the number and everything,” she said.

The two definitely share an adorable relationship, and look to be going strong even as both their careers are taking off.