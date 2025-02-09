"Sheesh": Deion Sanders fans acknowledge his latest relationship advice via latest IG post

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is known for having a philosophical side to him. Apart from developing young football talents, Coach Prime also regularly gives life advice to his fans and players.

On Saturday, Deion Sanders shared a post on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen signing NFL merchandise to give out to fans ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Coach Prime talks about the importance of maintaining relationships in the video while highlighting his partnership with VISA over the years.

Back in 1996, he appeared in a commercial for the company promoting their VISA check cards, which went on to become a popular ad back then. Deion Sanders used this advertisement and partnership as an example to teach his fans what happens when you take care of and nurture a bond with someone.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@visa Relationships are everythying! Cherish and nurture the ones you've been blessed with. @yassinbey #CoachPrime," Sanders wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions on Coach Prime's advice on relationships.

"Sheesh," one fan commented

"@deiondrasanders Your Daddy always dropping Positive Gems Please keep positivity around Big Snow Children learn what they live," another fan said.

Comments on Coach Prime's post

"RELATIONSHIPS ARE EVERYTHING!," this fan wrote.

"RESPECT," another fan stated.

Comments on Coach Prime's post

"Each one to teach one," one fan commented.

"You are on Fire from the Lord of God don't change!," another fan wrote.

Comments on Coach Prime's post

Deion Sanders showcases loyalty to his own signature series with Nike

In January, Nike released the retro series of Coach Prime's Diamond Turf 1 Signature series. The shoes debuted back in 1993 and have gone on to become a timeless classic.

On Friday, Deion Sanders appeared on the 'Dan Patrick Show,' where the host's eyes immediately went to the Colorado head coach's shoes. Patrick then asked Sanders how many pairs of shoes he owns. Coach Prime replied by stating that he had not made an inventory of them.

"I haven't taken inventory in quite some time, but it's a lot," Coach Prime said.

Dan Patrick asked Sanders if he loved owning and wearing Jordans. Coach Prime replied by showcasing his loyalty to his own signature series with Nike.

"I'm not a Jordan guy, I'm a Prime guy. You know, I've got my own shoes." (TS- 1:15 onwards)

Deion Sanders explained that he likes NBA legend Michael Jordan despite not owning his signature series. For him, comfort comes first, which is why he mostly wears his own signature series.

"I love Mike (Michael Jordan), Mike's my guy, it's kind of different when you know Jordan. I like what I like. I'm not a big sneaker every day guy, but when I do wear tennis shoes, mostly, I wear my own."

The 2x Super Bowl champ has been through it all and is now enjoying the success of his hard work and labor. Coach Prime expects the same for his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, and hopes that they can create a legacy for themselves as professionals in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place