Shelomi Sanders reacts as Shedeur Sanders' family celebrates his NFL draft selection with hilarious dance

Shelomi Sanders, along with the entire Sanders family, were ecstatic for Shedeur Sanders as he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round in the NFL draft. The Sanders family are known for their strong sports background, and Shedeur's entry into the NFL was a landmark day for the family.
Shedeur's sister, Shelomi Sanders, posted an Instagram story reacting to the Sanders family dancing in celebration after the 23-year-old quarterback got picked in the NFL draft as the 144th overall pick.
Shedeur could be seen dancing with joy with his brother Shilo, with the entire family in the background.
The Tyler, Texas native is the son of the NFL legend Deion Sanders and was a top-five projected pick heading into the draft. However, fans in general were shocked to see him drop down the pecking order. Tensions were rising for the 23-year-old, but he was eventually picked in the later rounds.
The Cleveland Browns traded the 166th and 192nd overall picks to the Philadelphia Eagles to get the quarterback.
Shelomi Sanders will be looking to play a bigger role for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs next season
Shelomi Sanders has had a tough time securing regular minutes in college basketball, especially before moving to Alabama. The 21-year-old hardly saw time on court during her one-year tenure at Jackson State and Colorado.
Her move to Alabama A&M was detrimental to her career as she played 26 games last season, averaging 3.9 minutes on court. The 5-foot-7 guard, who was known for her decent three-point shooting, failed to replicate that in her first year with the Bulldogs.
She averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 23.3% from the field. While the metrics may not look good, this has been Shelomi's best year in college basketball. With more work on her shooting in the offseason, the young guard can be a useful bench piece for head coach Dawn Thornton.
The Bulldogs finished second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a record of 14-4. They were only behind the Southern Jaguars in the standings.
Alabama A&M crashed out in the quarterfinals of the SWAC Tournament after losing to Alcorn State. The Bulldogs lost to the Chattanooga Mocs in the first round of the 2025 Women's Invitational Tournament.
The Bulldogs will hope that Shelomi Sanders will make a bigger impact in the upcoming season and transform into an effective bench piece at least, especially improving her three-point shooting.
