Sherrone Moore makes major recruiting stride as Michigan lands commitment of elite four-star WR to the class of 2026

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines are making some noise in the 2026 recruiting window. They landed the commitment of four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson for the 2026 class on Wednesday.

Ad

Robinson was one of the most coveted wideouts in his class. According to ESPN, Robinson had offers from TCU, Miami, LSU, Texas, Duke, Stanford, Oregon, Ole Miss and more. However, the lure of playing for Moore and the Wolverines made the decision a no-brainer.

"I committed to Michigan over Stanford and Miami," Robinson told On3. "They offered me back in 8th grade, then they really made their move in March. I picked the Michigan Wolverines because of the academics, football, the people and the connections there."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robinson received more than 20 offers from top programs across the country.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What could Zion Robinson bring to Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines?

Zion Robinson measures 6-foot-2, 160 pounds. The speedy wide receiver caught 42 passes in his junior season and is ranked as the seventh-best wide receiver from Texas in his class.

The Michigan Wolverines have their quarterback of the present and future in Bryce Underwood. Adding Robinson is a masterstroke and should give Sherrone Moore's side a solid one-two punch at QB and WR for at least two seasons.

Ad

Robinson will likely grow into his 6-foot-2, 160-pound frame and become an asset in the Wolverines' pass game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Robinson is the seventh pledge of the month for Moore's Wolverines. The collegiate football powerhouse is compiling an impressive list of 2026 commits, including but not limited to four-star defensive end Titan Davis, four-star edge rusher McHale Blade and four-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo.

The Wolverines are among the best talent developers in the collegiate football scene. They regularly send numerous players to the NFL draft and most turn out to be solid-caliber starters in their first or second season.

So, it's not much of a surprise to see numerous four-star prospects pick the Wolverines as a launch pad for their collegiate football careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More