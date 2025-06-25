Sherrone Moore makes major recruiting stride as Michigan lands commitment of elite four-star WR to the class of 2026

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines are making some noise in the 2026 recruiting window. They landed the commitment of four-star wide receiver Zion Robinson for the 2026 class on Wednesday.
Robinson was one of the most coveted wideouts in his class. According to ESPN, Robinson had offers from TCU, Miami, LSU, Texas, Duke, Stanford, Oregon, Ole Miss and more. However, the lure of playing for Moore and the Wolverines made the decision a no-brainer.
"I committed to Michigan over Stanford and Miami," Robinson told On3. "They offered me back in 8th grade, then they really made their move in March. I picked the Michigan Wolverines because of the academics, football, the people and the connections there."
Robinson received more than 20 offers from top programs across the country.
What could Zion Robinson bring to Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines?
Zion Robinson measures 6-foot-2, 160 pounds. The speedy wide receiver caught 42 passes in his junior season and is ranked as the seventh-best wide receiver from Texas in his class.
The Michigan Wolverines have their quarterback of the present and future in Bryce Underwood. Adding Robinson is a masterstroke and should give Sherrone Moore's side a solid one-two punch at QB and WR for at least two seasons.
Robinson will likely grow into his 6-foot-2, 160-pound frame and become an asset in the Wolverines' pass game.
Robinson is the seventh pledge of the month for Moore's Wolverines. The collegiate football powerhouse is compiling an impressive list of 2026 commits, including but not limited to four-star defensive end Titan Davis, four-star edge rusher McHale Blade and four-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo.
The Wolverines are among the best talent developers in the collegiate football scene. They regularly send numerous players to the NFL draft and most turn out to be solid-caliber starters in their first or second season.
So, it's not much of a surprise to see numerous four-star prospects pick the Wolverines as a launch pad for their collegiate football careers.
