Sherrone Moore opens up about his conversation with Drake Maye while conducting a background check on Chip Lindsey

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore did his due diligence in hiring new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
Moore brought in Lindsey to be the team's offensive coordinator. During the search, Moore says he called around, including talking to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who had Lindsey as his OC at North Carolina.
"As I did a lot of research, I called a lot of coaches and players," Moore said to On3 at 4:30. "I got to talk to Drake Maye and ask him about what was his process was. Talking to those guys usually gives you the answer to the test, let's you know what kind of person that is. Seeing the scheme he has run, he's been a head coach, he's been an offensive coordinator. I just wanted someone who was going to be completely selfless, who wanted to be great for Michigan, and he has checked all those boxes. He's done an unbelievable job with the offense this spring."
Chip Lindsey has been the North Carolina Tar Heels' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two years. He did serve as head coach of Troy, and he has plenty of coaching experience, which Moore likes.
Michigan has a quarterback competition
Although Sherrone Moore is pleased with Chip Lindsey and how the offense has been run, the team still has yet to announce its starting quarterback.
Michigan has top high-school recruit Bryce Underwood competing for the job alongside redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene.
Moore says fall camp will decide the starting quarterback, as he says the job is truly still open.
“I think (the quarterback job is) open still,” Moore said. “I’m excited to see what happens in the spring game and excited to see how rolls into the summer and in fall camp. All those guys have — I’d say Jadyn Davis has really taken huge steps ... played really more confident, you can see the glimpses of things he did in high school really show up in spring ball. Been proud of his progress and what he’s done and made the competition even better.”
Moore and Michigan will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico. The Wolverines will have notable games against Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Nebraska, USC, and Ohio State.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change