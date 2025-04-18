Sherrone Moore opens up about his conversation with Drake Maye while conducting a background check on Chip Lindsey

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 18, 2025 14:33 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Michigan - Source: Imagn
Sherrone Moore opens up about his conversation with Drake Maye while conducting a background check on Chip Lindsey - Source: Imagn

Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore did his due diligence in hiring new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Moore brought in Lindsey to be the team's offensive coordinator. During the search, Moore says he called around, including talking to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who had Lindsey as his OC at North Carolina.

"As I did a lot of research, I called a lot of coaches and players," Moore said to On3 at 4:30. "I got to talk to Drake Maye and ask him about what was his process was. Talking to those guys usually gives you the answer to the test, let's you know what kind of person that is. Seeing the scheme he has run, he's been a head coach, he's been an offensive coordinator. I just wanted someone who was going to be completely selfless, who wanted to be great for Michigan, and he has checked all those boxes. He's done an unbelievable job with the offense this spring."
Chip Lindsey has been the North Carolina Tar Heels' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two years. He did serve as head coach of Troy, and he has plenty of coaching experience, which Moore likes.

Michigan has a quarterback competition

Although Sherrone Moore is pleased with Chip Lindsey and how the offense has been run, the team still has yet to announce its starting quarterback.

Michigan has top high-school recruit Bryce Underwood competing for the job alongside redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene.

Moore says fall camp will decide the starting quarterback, as he says the job is truly still open.

“I think (the quarterback job is) open still,” Moore said. “I’m excited to see what happens in the spring game and excited to see how rolls into the summer and in fall camp. All those guys have — I’d say Jadyn Davis has really taken huge steps ... played really more confident, you can see the glimpses of things he did in high school really show up in spring ball. Been proud of his progress and what he’s done and made the competition even better.”

Moore and Michigan will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against New Mexico. The Wolverines will have notable games against Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Nebraska, USC, and Ohio State.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

