Sherrone Moore throws down the gauntlet for Bryce Underwood, Mikey Keene & Jadyn Davis amid “open” starting QB position

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has a big decision to make ahead of a crucial 2025 college football season. After a chaotic 2024 campaign where he had to juggle quarterbacks between Alex Orji and Warren Davis, the Wolverines coach has to name a new QB1.

Moore will have to choose between Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, sophomore Jadyn Davis and the highly recruited five-star prospect Bryce Underwood.

During Thursday's edition of the "On3" podcast, Moore revealed the status of the Wolverines' QB1 battle.

"Right now I think it's open still," Moore said (01:14). "I'm excited to see what happens in the spring game and excited to see how it rolls into the summer and fall camps. Jadyn Davis has taken really huge steps this fall and you can see glimpses of the things he did in high school, really showed up in spring ball. Really proud of his progress and what he's done."

Moore also revealed when he would name Michigan's starting QB.

"It usually carries into fall camp, that's all the good battles that I've been a part of," Moore said. "I mean, you can say something in spring and it changes, so why not take our time with the process of who that person is, it's so important and that person is gonna have the ball in their hands every single play and make so many decisions. So, for us, it will go into Fall Camp and probably a week before the first game, we'll make a decision and announce then."

Sherrone Moore has a crucial QB decision to make

While Bryce Underwood has been hogging all the headlines, Sherrone Moore went out and acquired Fresno State Bulldogs veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal. Keene has played four years of college football and has tallied 8,245 passing yards, 65 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Jaydn Davis has also inserted himself into the conversation for the Wolverines' starting QB job. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network on Tuesday, Moore played his cards close to his vest regarding the QB battle.

“Both quarterbacks have been really good — Jadyn Davis, Bryce Underwood," Moore said. "Mikey Keene has been working through something, and he’s actually throwing here this week. Feel pretty good about him.”

Mikey Keene has been limited through spring practices due to an injury, leaving Jadyn Davis and Bryce Underwood in a prime position to take most of the snaps during Michigan's annual maize and gold game on Saturday. Moore has a huge decision to make regarding which prospect will take the signal-calling duties next season.

